Top 8 things to know about Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World is the first newly built resort on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade. It occupies the site of the former Stardust hotel, one of Las Vegas’ older properties.
Make no mistake, there is nothing old about this new mega-resort. It boasts lots of unique state-of-the-art features.
Here’s a look at some of the things that makes this resort unique.
1. Resorts World cost $4.3B making it the most expensive Las Vegas resort project. Construction started in 2015.
2. At 88 acres, it’s one of the largest hotel construction sites currently in the U.S.
3. It’s LED building display has a nearly 100,000 square-foot screen; one of the largest in the world.
4. The largest pool deck in Las Vegas with seven different pool experiences covering 5.5 acres.
5. The resort has 39 restaurants and five bars and lounges.
6. Resorts World is comprised of three Hilton-branded hotels which feature a total of 3,500 guest rooms and suites.
7. The casino is 117,000 square feet, roughly the size of 2 1/2 football fields, and is the first casino to offer cashless wagering at both slots and table games.
8. There’s a 5,000 seat concert and entertainment venue. It’s roughly a third of the size of MGM Grand Garden Arena and slightly larger than the Joint was at Hard Rock.