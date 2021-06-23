Top 8 things to know about Resorts World

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World is the first newly built resort on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade. It occupies the site of the former Stardust hotel, one of Las Vegas’ older properties.

Make no mistake, there is nothing old about this new mega-resort. It boasts lots of unique state-of-the-art features.

Here’s a look at some of the things that makes this resort unique.

1. Resorts World cost $4.3B making it the most expensive Las Vegas resort project. Construction started in 2015.

This artist rendering of Resorts World was released in May 2020. (Photo credit: Resorts World Las Vegas)

2. At 88 acres, it’s one of the largest hotel construction sites currently in the U.S.

Resorts World construction site in Las Vegas in December 2019. (Photo credit: KLAS-TV)

3. It’s LED building display has a nearly 100,000 square-foot screen; one of the largest in the world.

The LED screen on the West Tower of Resorts World in April 2021. (Photo credit: KLAS-TV)

4. The largest pool deck in Las Vegas with seven different pool experiences covering 5.5 acres.

Resorts World Las Vegas Ayu dayclub rendering. (Photo credit: Resorts World Las Vegas)

The pool area during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A scale model of Resorts World Las Vegas during a media preview in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The pool area during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The pool area during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The VIP pool area with an infinity pool overlooking the Strip during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The pool area during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

5. The resort has 39 restaurants and five bars and lounges.

The Crystal bar on the main casino floor during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Famous Foods food court during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Genting Palace restaurant during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images



The Famous Foods food court during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Famous Foods food court during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Genting Palace restaurant during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

6. Resorts World is comprised of three Hilton-branded hotels which feature a total of 3,500 guest rooms and suites.

Conrad Las Vegas premium king guest room (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Conrad Las Vegas premium queen guest room (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World deluxe queen guest room (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)

Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World deluxe king guest room (Courtesy: Resorts World Las Vegas)



7. The casino is 117,000 square feet, roughly the size of 2 1/2 football fields, and is the first casino to offer cashless wagering at both slots and table games.

Resorts World Las Vegas boasts the most sophiscated gaming technology. There is even the Sky Casino on the 66th floor. (Photo credit: Resort Worlds Las Vegas)

A poker room during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Slot machines on the main casino floor during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Slot machines on the main casino floor during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The main casino floor during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The main casino floor during a media preview of Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. Malaysia’s Genting Group developed the 3,500-room hotel with 117,000 square feet of gambling space, 250,000 square feet of meeting space, a 5,000-seat theater, and seven swimming pools overlooking the north end of the Strip. Photographer: Roger Kisby/Bloomberg via Getty Images

8. There’s a 5,000 seat concert and entertainment venue. It’s roughly a third of the size of MGM Grand Garden Arena and slightly larger than the Joint was at Hard Rock.