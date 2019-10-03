Top 10 Democratic presidential candidates discuss policies and plans at Gun Safety Forum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With just over one year until the 2020 election, the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates are continuing to make their appearance known in Nevada. The candidates were in Las Vegas Wednesday for a gun safety forum.

The event was hosted by MSNBC and gun control advocacy groups such as Giffords and March For Our Lives. At the forum, the top Democratic candidates for president reiterated their plans to stop gun violence.

Preventing gun violence is an important issue for many Nevadans. The topic is really top of mind this week; notably, the two year anniversary of 1 October, which was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The Gun Safety Forum began with a moment of silence for the 58 victims killed on October 1, 2017.

Many of the candidates who took the stage are calling for universal background checks and an assault weapons ban.

“We think of this like the public health emergency that it is,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D- Massachusetts. “Candidate for president, I think that’s powerfully important. People are dying.”

Senator Warren said she plans to reduce U.S. gun deaths by 80 percent over eight years.

“That’s known as two terms for a president,” she said.

Another Democratic presidential frontrunner, former Vice President Joe Biden touted his experience.

“I’m the only guy that has ever beat the NRA nationally,” Biden proclaimed. “I beat them twice. The only reason why it’s going to change now is because of you. This has gone from a cause to a movement.”

While the candidates have different opinions regarding gun licensing and gun buy-back programs, the one thing they all agree on is the fact that gun violence needs to be addressed, and it needs to be addressed now.

“The politicians that do something about gun violence are the ones that are going to be able to get reelected, and the ones that ignore that call, are going to have a rude awakening in November 2020,” said Julian Castro, D-Texas.

The candidates also discussed their plans to tackle urban gun violence and suicide.