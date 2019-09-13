TOO CUTE! Rare panda twins now 2 weeks old

BERLIN — We’re getting another look at the adorable panda twins born at the Berlin Zoo on Aug. 31. Meng Meng, the mother, can be seen caring for her little cubs. The cubs are starting to get their fur coat and reportedly doing well. These are the first giant pandas born in Germany. The zoo is stepping in to help Meng Meng raise both cubs.

It is very difficult to get giant panda to mate, and there are only 1,864 adults living in natural habitats. Every new cub is important to maintaining the species, according to zoo director Andreas Knieriem