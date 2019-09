THE NEXT SOCCER STAR?: Watch Kris the cheetah kick around a soccer ball in this video posted on the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden’s Facebook page on Monday. The video got lots a comments and shares.

Kris was using her predatory skills to dribble the ball around as her companion dog Remus looked on. The two had a play date! The 2-month-old cheetah cub and her puppy get several supervised visits a day. Nothing like having a best buddy to hang out with!