A new baby koala was celebrated at the Melbourne Zoo in Australia this week. The five-month-old “joey,” whose gender is not yet known, is the first koala born at the zoo in more than eight years. Here’s a look at the baby as it starts poking its head out of its mother’s pouch.

It’s mother is Karri and the father is Koreen.

The joey should come out of Karri’s pouch for good in another month and will start to eat eucalyptus leaves when that happens.