TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT: Shark swims near surfer

Drone footage captured video of something that the surfer didn’t initially know about — a large shark. The footage shows the shark swimming near a surfer off Werri Beach in New South Wales, Australia last week.

The drone operator, Chris Joyce, said he used the speakers on the device to warn the surfer about the shark. He yelled “Shark! Shark! Shark! Evacuate the water immediately.”

Joyce estimated the shark to be between 9 to 13 feet in length and may have been a Great White. The surfer did heed the warning and headed for shore.