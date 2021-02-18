LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of late Las Vegas entrepreneur and former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh is selling nearly 100 properties and parcels of land throughout the downtown area, just three months after the 46-year-old’s sudden death in a fire.

Hsieh died in New London, Connecticut, on Nov. 27, after being rescued from a fire on Nov. 18. A judge named Hsieh’s father and brother as special administrators of his estate last year.

In dozens of notices filed with Clark County District Court, the administrators are selling dozens of properties to “the highest and best bidder” in all cash transactions. Bids are asked to be submitted to the lawyer representing the administrators.

Documents show the properties include Zappos Headquarters and the Downtown Container Park.

“Since Tony’s passing in November, the estate is grateful to have received an immense amount of interest in finding ways to expand on Tony’s vision in revitalizing downtown Las Vegas through community efforts,” said Downtown Partnership Spokesperson Megan Fazio. “As Las Vegas begins to overcome the economic interruption caused by the pandemic, and with the favorable policy of opportunity zone enjoyed by Downtown Las Vegas, the time is ripe for the estate to consider all options to further implement Tony’s vision.”

Faizo continued by saying, “As part of this effort, the estate has been advised that all potential transactions of its real estate holdings must be filed with the court first. Since there will be many possibilities, the estate has chosen to file all of its real estate holdings at this time and invite all the interested parties to articulate how they may contribute to the expansion of Tony’s vision.”

Investigators said Hsieh had retreated to a shed at the home after a fight with his girlfriend and was using a propane heater to stay warm before the fire that killed him.

In a statement provided to the I-Team after his death, Hsieh’s family thanked the community for its “outpouring of love and respect.”

Hsieh led retail giant Zappos for 20 years and retired as CEO back in August 2020. He played a pivotal role in the revitalization of downtown Las Vegas and had an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Properties listed for sale: