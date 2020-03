LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady posted two statements on his Twitter account Tuesday morning announcing he is leaving the Patriots. He did not say where he will be playing next.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishment,” he wrote.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

He also wrote to his fans thanking them for their support.