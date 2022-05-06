LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Today’s high of 96 was the warmest day of the year so far. Breezy winds also returned with gusts up near 30 mph as we get ready for even stronger winds for the weekend. #HighWindWatches have been issued for Mother’s Day from 11am – 11pm due to gusts that could reach up to 60 mph along with dust. #DustAdvisories also issued for Sunday as air quality most expected to reach moderate to unhealthy readings. Temperatures are expected to cool as we get through the weekend wind storm as highs and lows next week will feel more like late March.