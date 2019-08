BALTIMORE, Maryland — It was the Howard County Police Department’s “goal” to free this young deer that got stuck in a soccer net in Maryland last week.

The baby deer got tangled in the netting and couldn’t get free on its own. Another squad member caught the whole heartwarming incident on video and shared it.

Officers were successful and the fawn scampered off unhurt. The officer in the video received lots of praise from the community on social media for helping the fawn.