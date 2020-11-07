‘Tis the Season: Sunny 106.5 debuts non-stop Christmas music station

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – ‘Tis the season to get into the Christmas spirit! On Friday, at 5 p.m., that was exactly what Sunny 106.5 did when it started playing all Christmas music — all of the time!

Every holiday season, Sunny 106.5’s parent company, iHeartMedia, converts music radio stations in its key markets to all Christmas music through Christmas Day. This year to celebrate its annual switch to festive music of the Christmas season across its stations nationwide, iHeartMedia announced the new “iHeartRadio Holiday Special,” a virtual concert hosted by Mario Lopez.

The 30-minute special event will feature Carrie Underwood, who released her first-ever Christmas album, My Gift, this year, and Josh Groban performing some of the most popular holiday classics, and will broadcast across iHeartMedia’s AC, HOT AC and Classic Hits stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app, and video stream iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages on November 25 at 7 p.m. local time. The event will also be available to watch in VR on the Venues app for Oculus Quest.

“The anticipation and excitement surrounding our stations’ flip to Christmas music is a staple of the holiday season for our listeners across the country, and we are thrilled to celebrate this festive occasion with our first ‘iHeartRadio Holiday Special,’” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Given all the country is going through, we know everyone needs the uplifting spirit of holiday music. I can’t think of a better way to kick off the sounds of the holiday season for our music fans than with an intimate performance from Carrie Underwood and Josh Groban across our stations and on Oculus and iHeartRadio’s Facebook and YouTube pages.”

This season, iHeartMedia’s annual station flip to Christmas music kicks off at 5 p.m. with more than 80 stations across the country broadcasting the season’s festive music from today’s biggest artists, including Carrie Underwood, Josh Groban, Mariah Carey, Michael Bublé, Mannheim Steamroller as well as Holiday classics from Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and more around-the-clock.

NOTE: Proud Sponsors of the iHeartRadio Holiday Special include TLC, with more to be announced.