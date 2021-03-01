TI’s pool season kicks off Friday, March 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Soon, the TI Pool and Island Pub at Treasure Island Las Vegas will be back and in full effect. Starting March 5, the TI Pool will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On March 15, the daily hours will change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, everyone should note that TI’s pool is only available for hotel guests.

Cabanas are available for half-and full-day rentals, offering seating for up to eight people. All cabanas include a flat-screen TV, refrigerator, ceiling fans, deluxe lounge chairs, and more.

For pricing information and to book a private cabana, guests can call 702-894-7487 or toll free at 1-800-944-7444.

Access to The TI Pool requires a hotel room key and guest ID. For more information, visit www.treasureisland.com.