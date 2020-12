This photo provided by Time magazine shows Greta Thunberg, who has been named Time’s youngest “person of the year” on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The media franchise said Wednesday on its website that Thunberg is being honored for work that transcends backgrounds and borders. (Time via AP)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — TIME magazine has announced its four finalists for “Person of the Year.”

They are President elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump, Frontline Health Care Workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci, and the Movement for Racial Justice.

The winner will be announced Thursday night.

Who will be the 2020 TIME Person of the Year? #TIMEPOY



Find out tonight at 10/9c on NBC pic.twitter.com/PSmYmMNnZ6 — TIME (@TIME) December 10, 2020

Last year, Greta Thunberg became Time’s “Person of the Year.”