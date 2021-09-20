Three suspects sought in armed robberies in the northwest valley

Three suspects sought by Metro police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are looking for three suspects in connection with a pair of armed robberies in the northwest part of the valley.

According to Metro police, three male suspects approached the victims in a shopping center parking lot and robbed them at gunpoint, stealing their vehicles.

The robberies occurred in late July. Police just released these surveillance photos.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NWAC Investigative Section by phone at 702-828-8577, or by email at NWACINvestigations@lvmpd.com To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

