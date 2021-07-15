Three Square Food Bank scales back service hours at several of its distribution locations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting immediately Three Square Food Bank will shift the distribution schedule at three of its sites to once per week.
The new schedule is listed below:
- Fiesta Henderson- Tuesdays at 7 a.m.
- Eastside Cannery- Fridays at 9 a.m. (July 21 is the last Wednesday distribution)
- Texas Station- Tuesdays at 8 a.m. (July 22 is the last Thursday distribution)
Beginning in August, recurring distributions will take place at 8 a.m. every Saturday, excluding the fifth Saturday of the month or holidays, at the following locations:
- July 17 – C.T. Sewell Elementary School (700 East Lake Mead Parkway) and Jim Thorpe Elementary School (1650 Patrick Lane)
- July 24 – Robert Taylor Elementary School (144 Westminster Way)
- First Saturday of the month – Robert Taylor Elementary School
- Second Saturday of the month – C.T. Sewell Elementary School
- Third Saturday of the month – Jim Thorpe Elementary School and Galloway Elementary School (701 Skyline Road)
- Fourth Saturday of the month – Edna Hinman Elementary School (450 East Merlayne Drive)
For a full list of food distribution sites and operating hours click here.