Three Square Food Bank scales back service hours at several of its distribution locations

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Starting immediately Three Square Food Bank will shift the distribution schedule at three of its sites to once per week.

The new schedule is listed below:

Fiesta Henderson- Tuesdays at 7 a.m.

Eastside Cannery- Fridays at 9 a.m. (July 21 is the last Wednesday distribution)

Texas Station- Tuesdays at 8 a.m. (July 22 is the last Thursday distribution)

Beginning in August, recurring distributions will take place at 8 a.m. every Saturday, excluding the fifth Saturday of the month or holidays, at the following locations:

July 17 – C.T. Sewell Elementary School (700 East Lake Mead Parkway) and Jim Thorpe Elementary School (1650 Patrick Lane)

July 24 – Robert Taylor Elementary School (144 Westminster Way)

First Saturday of the month – Robert Taylor Elementary School

Second Saturday of the month – C.T. Sewell Elementary School

Third Saturday of the month – Jim Thorpe Elementary School and Galloway Elementary School (701 Skyline Road)

Fourth Saturday of the month – Edna Hinman Elementary School (450 East Merlayne Drive)

For a full list of food distribution sites and operating hours click here.