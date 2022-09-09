LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of Review-Journalist investigative journalist Jeff German, who was killed a week ago, has set up a donation page to a local charity in memory of him.

German’s family chose Three Square which helps people dealing with food insecurity. A special page has been set up in memory of German.

German’s family released this statement on the donation page:

“Jeff was a loving and loyal brother, uncle and friend who devoted his life to his work exposing wrongdoing in Las Vegas and beyond. He was committed to seeking justice for others. We want to thank everyone in the community for the outpouring of love, support and recognition for Jeff and his life’s work.” German Family

Three Square distributes millions of meals to the local community every year helping feed children, seniors, and struggling families.

German, 69, was an investigative reporter in the Las Vegas valley whose career spanned more than 40 years and was known for uncovering corruption.

German was found dead on Sept. 3 outside of his home. He had been stabbed several times. Robert Telles, 45, Clark County’s elected public administrator, is facing a murder charge in that case. He was arrested on Wednesday after Las Vegas Metro police linked his DNA to the crime scene. Telles had been the focus of several investigative stories written by German.