LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Fontainebleau Las Vegas and Durango Station are looking to hire thousands of employees before opening later this year.

Fontainebleau is hosting a five-day job fair starting on September 25 to fill more than 1,500 positions. Eventually, the property will hire 6,500 employees before opening in December.

The hiring fair is taking place at Vū Las Vegas’ production campus at 901 Grier Dr., south of Sunset Road on Monday, September 25 and 26. Those days are focused on interviewing candidates for nightlight positions.

On September 28 and 29, the property will begin hiring for in-front-of-house food and beverage positions, and on the last day, September 30, hiring will begin for back-of-house food and beverage positions. Those interested can find more details in this link.

Durango Casino and Resort, a Station Casinos property, plans to hire more than 1,200 positions before it opens in November. Hiring for at all levels and departments is underway including gaming, housekeeping, security, and food and beverage front and back house roles. The casino will not be hosting any in-person job fairs so interested candidates should apply online at its new website.

Both casinos are hoping to have most of the roles filled before opening their doors to the public.