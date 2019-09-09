Thousands fleeing the Bahamas due to devastation

BAHAMAS — It’s estimated around 70,000 people on Grand Bahama and the Abaco Islands were left homeless by Hurricane Dorian which left a path of destruction and death. Most people do not have insurance to rebuild their homes and are evacuating.

The death toll is at 43 and expected to rise.

A cruise ship took nearly 1,500 evacuees from the islands and will bring them to the Florida. About 500 of those evacuees have U.S. citizenship.

Volunteer organizations are trying to help the homeless find places to stay.