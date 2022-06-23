LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Southern Nevada resident living on a boathouse on Lake Mead says he is a victim of the drought.

Craig Miller’s boat got stuck after he pulled up to the shore for repairs but the water level receded too fast.

“I just have a cabin instead of a boat now,” he told 8 News Now.

It’s a harsh reality for Craig Miller, his recently purchased boathouse to kickstart his retirement is far from what he dreamed of.

He tells 8 News Now his nightmare first began on June 4.

“Something cut off and it shut the motor off and when I cruised into shore there was nothing I could do,” he said.

Miller added that the water level receded while he went to find the tools to repair the problem. Over the last three weeks, he has tried several options, however, each one was either too expensive or crews did not have enough resources to pull his houseboat.

His friend, Aullie Fistakuff from Tucson Arizona is in town to help get the houseboat, stuck south of Callville Bay on Lake Mead back on the water.

“It’s a combination of being in the wrong place at the wrong time,” he said. “It’s his home….And it’s hot it’s up to 118 degrees and we have a pull boat but it’s not doing much because its harsh conditions. I mean, I’m sunburned.”

According to National Park Services, Miller was in the process of moving his vessel before his marina slip expired when he got stuck. He has until June 24 to remove it before park staff removes it.

“I think if the motor didn’t die I would be fine. I just want all this to go away. I just want my boat back and not worry about it,” Miller added.

He tells 8 News Now he is meeting with a professional rescue team right now, although there is no guarantee, he said he is hopeful to be back on the lake soon.