Live Now
Boulder City Veterans Day Ceremony

Therapy pig hogs limelight at airport

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — Air travel can be nerve-racking. LiLou the therapy pig can help!

Dressed in a pilot’s cap and with painted toenails, the 5-year-old Juliana pig is part of San Francisco International Airport’s “Wag Brigade” which is a program to help calm nervous flyers.

LiLou will pose for selfies and can even play a tune on her toy piano.

When she’s not at the airport, Reuters reports she lives with her owner in a San Francisco apartment where she enjoys a diet of organic food, sleeps in her own bed and likes to go for walks.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories