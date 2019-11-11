Therapy pig hogs limelight at airport

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) — Air travel can be nerve-racking. LiLou the therapy pig can help!

Dressed in a pilot’s cap and with painted toenails, the 5-year-old Juliana pig is part of San Francisco International Airport’s “Wag Brigade” which is a program to help calm nervous flyers.

LiLou will pose for selfies and can even play a tune on her toy piano.

When she’s not at the airport, Reuters reports she lives with her owner in a San Francisco apartment where she enjoys a diet of organic food, sleeps in her own bed and likes to go for walks.