LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas has been named as one of 8 cities that will be getting its own XFL team for the upcoming 2023 season.

The team will be led by former NFL player Rod Woodson, who last played for the Raiders back when they were still in Oakland.

The announcement was made Sunday evening by Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner, and Dwayne Johnson, Owner, at an XFL Townhall event hosted at Texas Live! in Arlington Texas.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our cities and venues and to match each with their Head Coach, many of whom have a personal history in these new home markets,” said Russ Brandon, President in a press release.

The XFL will kick off on February 18, 2023.