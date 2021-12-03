‘The Truth About COVID-19:’ Clark County launches pandemic misinformation webpage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More than two months after Clark County commissioners declared COVID-19 misinformation a “public health crisis,” the county has launched a website to help neighbors navigate to credible sources.

“Misinformation has caused confusion and nationally has led to eligible people declining COVID-19 vaccines, rejecting public health measures such as masking and physical distancing, and using unproven treatments,” part of the resolution, passed Sept. 21, said.

The webpage, titled “The Truth About COVID-19,” launched this week. It includes resources to find credible news sources, learn about the COVID vaccines and other facts.

On Friday, new COVID-19 cases dropped below 500 for the first time this week in Clark County. Hospitalization numbers are improving in Southern Nevada and across the state.

Clark County reported 483 new cases Friday.

The Nevada Hospital Association’s weekly report indicates COVID-19 patients occupy 10% of available hospital beds statewide. Twenty deaths were reported in Nevada, with 14 in Clark County.

Test positivity rates were unchanged. The daily case rate in Clark County jumped again, and now stands at 106.9 — “high” transmission risk.

As of Nov. 24, the Southern Nevada Health District reports there are 210 breakthrough deaths (+8), 687 breakthrough hospitalizations (+35) and 13,476 breakthrough cases (+578). (Increases are compared to numbers reported on Nov. 18.)

The state’s health department reports 3,654,807 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nevada, as of Dec. 2.

As of Friday, 52.68% of Nevadans currently eligible for the vaccine were fully vaccinated, and 61.83% of the eligible population had initiated vaccinations. Clark County reported 51.82% of its eligible residents were fully vaccinated.