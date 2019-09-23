The top 5 getaways for Valley residents this fall season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The start of the fall season is when many travelers plan their fall getaways. According to TripAdvisor’s Annual Fall Survey, Las Vegas residents top choice of travel is Honolulu, Hawaii.

Based on TripAdvisor Flight search data as well as the responses of 3,000 participants in this fall’s survey, 85% of Las Vegas travelers plan to take a leisure trip this season, and 41% will fly to their autumn destinations.

Second most desired fall travel destination is New York and a few hour drive taking third place is Los Angeles which offers Valley residents access to the beach, amusement parks, museums, concerts and a long variety of dining and shopping options.

Taking fourth place on the list of fall destinations for Las Vegas residents is Chicago and rounding up the top five on the list is Cancun, Mexico.

TripAdvisor’s Fall Survey showed that most Valley residents will travel out of McCarran International Airport for their fall getaways.