The Super Bowl ads everyone is still talking about

(NEXSTAR) – The Super Bowl ads in 2022 were packed with celebrities, injected with humor and all about cryptocurrency. In case you were running to refill your drink during the commercial breaks or if you didn’t watch at all, these are the ads that still have people talking after the game ended.

Chevrolet’s ‘Sopranos’ reenactment

This photo provided by Chevrolet shows a scene from Chevrolet Silverado’s Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Chevrolet via AP)

In one of several electric car commercials that aired Sunday, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the actress who played Meadow Soprano in “The Sopranos,” drives through the streets of Jersey to the song “Woke Up this Morning” – reenacting the legendary HBO show’s opening sequence. When she gets to an electric charging station, she finds her former co-star Robert Iler, who played her brother AJ Soprano. The two hug in an emotional moment for fans of the show. Watch here.

Larry David messes with history

It was their first Super Bowl commercial ever, and they picked an actor who hasn’t been in a commercial yet to help them out. FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange, snagged comedian Larry David for Sunday’s ad. In it, he appears in crucial moments during history to dismiss the wheel, the fork, the toilet, the light bulb, the Walkman, and U.S. independence. You can watch the full ad here.

The Governator plays Zeus

This photo provided by BMW shows a scene from BMW’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (BMW via AP)

In another electric car commercial, this time for BMW, Arnold Schwarzenneger and Salma Hayek play Zeus and Hera, two Greek gods ready for retirement. They lead a sleepy life in Palm Springs, California, until Hera gifts Zeus an electric car to spice things up. Check it out here.

Coinbase’s colorful QR code

It was colorful, it was moving, and, yes, it did eventually hit the corner of the screen perfectly. The bouncing QR code may have been the simplest, yet most effective commercial. This ad was for Coinbase, a digital platform that lets you buy and sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Scanning the QR code that played on screen leads to an offer on Coinbase’s website for $15 in free Bitcoin when you sign up for the platform.

Lindsay Lohan hits the gym

This photo provided by Planet Fitness shows a scene from Planet Fitness 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Planet Fitness via AP)

Narrated by William Shatner, Planet Fitness’s Super Bowl ad featured actress Lindsay Lohan, who hasn’t been seen much in recent years. Shatner introduces us to some of the changes Lohan has made, including perfecting her trivia skills to beat Dennis Rodman on a question about himself during “Jeopardy!” You can see the full spot here.

Dr. Evil drives electric

Yes, it’s another electric car commercial. This one, for General Motors, is pure nostalgia for fans of the “Austin Powers” movies. Dr. Evil, his son Scott, Number Two and Frau Farbissina all argue in the 90-second spot. Watch it here.

Dolly and Miley sing about 5G

Dolly Parton teams up with goddaughter Miley Cyrus in a two-part T-Mobile ad where they sing together in a faux-PSA about 5G data speeds. (You can check it out here and here.) T-Mobile ran another ad later in the broadcast reuniting two other celebrities, “Scrubs” stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison.

The Land of Loud Flavors

This photo provided by Bud Light, shows a scene from Bud Light Seltzer’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. ( Bud Light via AP)

Bud Light Seltzer used a minute-long ad to take fans to the “Land of Loud Flavors” to highlight its hard sodas. The mayor of Flavortown himself, Guy Fieri, reigns over the magical land.

The commercial, which you can watch here, starts with a group of friends opening a can of Bud Light Seltzer’s classic cola-flavored hard soda. It causes the nearby refrigerator to become a portal to the Land of Loud Flavors. The group is led into the new universe, full of citizens with beach-blonde hair, until they reach Mayor Fieri’s lair. After trying one of the hard sodas, Fieri declares the alcoholic beverages the “Loudest Flavors Ever.”

Alexa the mind-reader

This photo provided by Amazon shows a scene from Amazon’s 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. (Amazon via AP)

Amazon’s Alexa became more than just a smart speaker during a spot with actress Scarlett Johansson and her husband “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost. In the ad, Alexa is able to read Jost’s mind and pokes fun at their marriage. Watch the full ad here.

‘Do not eat soap’

This photo provided by Uber Eats shows a scene from Uber Eats 2022 Super Bowl NFL football spot. ( Uber Eats via AP)

An Uber Eats ad highlighting all the things you can order on the app – many of which are not edible – prompted a federal agency to issue a warning on Twitter: “Do not eat soap.” Check out the star-studded spot here.

A bidding war over Barbie’s dream house

Rocket Mortgage skewers what it’s like to try and buy a home these days in its Super Bowl ad. Kids learn real estate lessons as Cash Offer Carl, House Flipper Skipper, and other dolls duke it out to buy Barbie’s dream house. You can see the full ad here.

Olympics tear jerker

Sentimental commercials were few and far between in 2022, but one stood out. A Toyota commercial tells the story of Brian and Robin McKeever, who work together to earn 10 paralympic medals after Brian starts to go blind. Watch it here – and have a tissue ready.