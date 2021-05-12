Welcome to fabulous Las Vegas sign turns turquoise in support of lung health

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Turning turquoise in honor of lung health! That is what happened to the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Wednesday.

County Commissioners and representatives from the American Lung Association in Nevada flipped the switch turquoise on the sign supporting LUNG FORCE Week and National Women’s Lung Health Week.

This is the eighth anniversary of National Women’s Lung Health Week, also known as Turquoise Takeover. Turquoise is the signature color of the American Lung Association’s LUNG FORCE initiative, which works to raise awareness of lung cancer, the No.1 cancer killer of men and women in the U.S.

The “Welcome” sign is on Las Vegas Boulevard, just south of Russell Road. The light bulbs, which are usually yellow, surround the border of the sign.