LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The long-rumored sale of the Rio is actually happening as Caesars Entertainment announces a deal worth more than $500 million.

Caesars will continue to manage the property for at least two years, so things will continue as usual for now, with Imperial Companies, a New York real estate company, taking ownership.

Also in the news, rumors are flying about Circus Circus, the MGM property that has been on the block for awhile.

Neonopolis and Chick-fil-A are also grabbing attention.