Usher accused of using fake money to tip Las Vegas dancers; Strip club says he ‘left a generous tip for the staff’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Music superstar Usher went viral Tuesday, but it was for all of the wrong reasons. Usher became a trending topic on Twitter Monday after a woman’s post alleged the singer tipped her and some other dancers at the Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club with fake money.

All of the drama started when a Twitter user by the name of @beel0ove asked her followers, “Ladies what would you do if you danced all night for usher and he threw this??”

Usher throwing fake money at a strip club? To hard working women? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/hq2BmFvLuF — yaya (@birdsofpreys) April 12, 2021

Well, Twitter users had a field day with it, causing the post to go viral. But it turns out it was all a big confusion amidst an effort to promote his upcoming Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.

“Usher was a true gentleman and a great guest at the club,” Sapphire director of marketing Greg Wilson said in a statement to USA TODAY. “He and his crew converted thousands of real dollars to tip the girls dancing on the stage.”

Wilson went on to say the 42-year-old artist “left a generous tip for the staff.”

Usher’s Las Vegas residency will begin at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 16, 2021.