TI’s pool season kicks off Friday, March 5

The Strip

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy TI (Treasure Island).

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Soon, the TI Pool and Island Pub at Treasure Island Las Vegas will be back and in full effect. Starting March 5, the TI Pool will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On March 15, the daily hours will change to 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, everyone should note that TI’s pool is only available for hotel guests.

Cabanas are available for half-and full-day rentals, offering seating for up to eight people. All cabanas include a flat-screen TV, refrigerator, ceiling fans, deluxe lounge chairs, and more.

For pricing information and to book a private cabana, guests can call 702-894-7487 or toll free at 1-800-944-7444.

Access to The TI Pool requires a hotel room key and guest ID. For more information, visit www.treasureisland.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories