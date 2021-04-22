The Cosmopolitan unveils new poolside events for summer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is rolling out a full calendar of events for the summer at its pool. This comes as the resort celebrates its 10-year anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip.
The “Pool District” will be hosting the Sunset Cocktail Hour, poolside fitness classes and the Dive-In Movie series, over the course of the summer.
You can find more information about each event below:
- Sunset Cocktail Hour
- Thursdays, May 13 – September 16
- 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Summer Sweat 60 Fitness Series
- First and Third Friday of every month, June 4 – Sept. 17
- 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
- Dive In Movies
- Monday, May 10 – Monday, September 13
- Doors open: 7:00 p.m., Movie start time, 8:00 p.m.