The Cosmopolitan unveils new poolside events for summer

The Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is rolling out a full calendar of events for the summer at its pool. This comes as the resort celebrates its 10-year anniversary on the Las Vegas Strip.

The “Pool District” will be hosting the Sunset Cocktail Hour, poolside fitness classes and the Dive-In Movie series, over the course of the summer.

You can find more information about each event below:

