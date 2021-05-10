STRAT to lift most coronavirus pandemic restrictions and have its casino at 100% capacity

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas casino long known as the Stratosphere, but now called the STRAT, announced Monday it is lifting most coronavirus pandemic restrictions and going to 100% casino capacity after meeting Nevada Gaming Control Board requirements.

STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod owner Golden Entertainment credited COVID-19 vaccinations at on-site casino clinics for employees and their families.

Property Vice President and General Manager Stephen Thayer says masks still will be required for workers and casino guests.