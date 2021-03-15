‘Springtime Celebrations Around the World’ theme ushers in the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens Spring display

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Spring is in full bloom at the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens because the resort is debuting its new display, rightfully titled, “Springtime Celebrations Around the World.”

Just like it does every season, the Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens had floral creations beautifully designed to represent the Spring season, but this time it represents renowned springtime celebrations in The Netherlands, England, Thailand, and the United States.

“As we leave the dreary winter months behind, we spring forward with our beautiful new Conservatory exhibit, celebrating renewal and growth,” said Libby. “Guests will be compelled at every turn by numerous blooming floral displays that reflect how the world celebrates spring.”

An abundance of blooming spring flowers, cherry blossom trees, hummingbirds, and whimsical butterflies fill the Conservatory, representing growth, resilience, and the dawning of a new season. Designer Ed Libby and Bellagio’s horticulture team meticulously designed “Springtime Celebrations Around the World,” bringing to life cherished spring traditions from different cultures.

Below is a mapping out of the experience:

As guests enter the Conservatory, they will arrive in England, where the West Bed pays homage to the famed Chelsea Flower Show. Framed by two oversized hummingbirds, the garden bed features roses, daffodils, and clovers – the United Kingdom’s national flowers. A large custom-built greenhouse houses hundreds of live domestic butterflies while artistic butterfly sculptures soar overhead.

There’s also a boat that floats nearby in a bed of water carrying pink, purple, and blue floral arrangements, while oversized garden lanterns delicately light the area.

The South Bed features a recreation of the Keukenhof Festival in Holland, Netherlands. The centerpiece of the bed, a large windmill, turns, symbolizing strength and a promising future. Colorful tulips, daffodils, and fragrant hyacinths line the garden alongside large artistic flower sculptures created out of brightly colored preserved roses. Playfully positioned within a bed of flowers is a pair of hand-painted wooden clogs, a Netherlands staple, branded with the iconic Bellagio “B.”

Only steps away, the journey continues to the United States, represented in the East Bed by the Cherry Blossom Festival held annually in Washington D.C. A total of 12 cherry blossom trees with their distinctive beautiful white and light pink buds fill the garden. Hundreds of blooming roses also surround a walkway. The nation’s flower leads guests through an architectural element reminiscent of Washington D.C.’s history.

Flying high above the scene, a stylized replica American flag made of red, white, and blue flowers and white butterfly sculptures represents the stars.

The North Bed pays tribute to Thailand’s Songkran Water Festival, a unique celebration where people take to the streets and splash water on each other, purifying themselves for the beginning of the Buddhist New Year. In this display, Thai umbrellas hang over an opulent temple with a Buddha statue at its center. The stunning water fountain is surrounded by hand-blown blue glass flowers with copper stems and a golden elephant, paying tribute to Thai culture’s essential elements.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is complimentary to the public and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. “Springtime Celebrations Around the World” will be on display through May 22, 2021. To learn more, please visit Bellagio’s Newsroom.