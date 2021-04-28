Sahara Las Vegas unveils local artist’s mural at new Retro Pool

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sahara Las Vegas is welcoming a brand new mural to its Retro Pool that offers a glimpse into the future of the resort in the midst of its $150 million transformation project. The art piece was painted by local tattoo and mural artist Brett Rosepiler, who has produced numerous art installations throughout the Las Vegas valley.

According to his Instagram, the Retro Pool mural took six nights of work to complete. This mural was made in collaboration with Kevin Barry Art Advisory, a local art consulting firm.

In a statement, the resort said the Moroccan imagery and greenery in the painting serves “as a subtle sneak peek into what’s to come” at Azilo, the resort’s newest pool, coming this summer.

The Retro Pool at the Sahara is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.