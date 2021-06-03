Resorts World to unveil ‘Marigold’ — a retro restaurant featuring American staples

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Resorts World will debut an eatery called “Marigold.” It is expected to serve up American classics in a retro space, inspired by vintage Las Vegas.

Visitors can expect to find dishes like lobster rolls, over-the-top burgers and decadent desserts. Craft brews, signature cocktails and various wines will also be available.

The idea was developed by local entrepreneur Billy Richardson.

Marigold is also looking to hire before the grand opening