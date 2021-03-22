Resorts offer deals to locals and tourists as one way to react to uptick in activity on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The lights are coming back on in Las Vegas! As coronavirus positivity rates go down and vaccinations go up, there is more and more activity on the Las Vegas Strip. Now, resorts are reacting to the uptick in demand.

The Encore at Wynn Las Vegas announced Monday that it would start full-time operations again on April 8, after months of midweek closures. At the same time, other properties are offering huge deals to keep customers coming.

“It’s been great to see a lift in business over the last few weeks,” said Stephen Thayer, Vice President and General Manager of The STRAT Hotel, Casino, and SkyPod.

Thayer says he is already seeing a slew of visitors come to The STRAT and to Las Vegas, in general. So, to keep the momentum going at The STRAT, the resort is now offering girls’ and guys’ getaway trips. The two offers below, will be available through Thursday, September 2.

The “Girls’ Getaway” room package includes a 30% discount on room rates; SkyPod admission for up to four guests; upgrades for available daybeds at STRAT pools; a 25% discount for tickets to the Michael Jackson tribute show “MJ Live;” and a $40 food and beverage credit.

The "Guys' Trip" room package will include a 30% discount on room rates; SkyPod admission for up to four guests; upgrades for available daybeds at STRAT pools; a 25% discount for tickets to the L.A. Comedy Club; and $40 in promotional chips at the casino.

“We hope we can continue going down that road and continue seeing things go in the right direction for us,” Thayer said. “We think these offers and these trips will help us get in that direction, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Another positive sign is the fact that many resorts are getting rid of reduced hours. The Linq Hotel + Experience is now back open seven days a week, as of March 22. Experts say these changes are very promising.

“The properties on the Strip becoming fully functional again is really the best sign that the demand is picking up and more people are coming to Las Vegas,” said David G. Schwartz, a UNLV gaming historian and hospitality expert.

Tourists are also thrilled.

“It’s better to see things slowly starting to adapt,” said Piper Loveless, who is visiting Las Vegas from Oregon right now. “Who knows when we’ll get back to normal officially, but I hope to see that normal somewhat soon.”

Experts say it will still be a while until that happens, due to air travel still not being back at 100% and not everyone completely comfortable with traveling right now, some properties have chosen to prioritize locals.

Circus Circus Hotel & Casino just announced that it is offering a $10 Splash Zone deal for Las Vegans only. It will only be $10 to enter the Splash Zone and Pool area. But this is a limited-time offer, so it’s only available from March 27 to April 4.

“The pool has generally only been used by guests who are physically staying at Circus Circus,” said Shana Gerety, Senior Vice President of Operations at Circus Circus. “This is an opportunity for us to allow the locals who have been with us through this whole year. It’s kind of our way of giving back and saying ‘thank you,’ and we know that people are trying to find different things that they can do.”

Everyone is hopeful for the future.

“It’s starting to feel like Vegas used to feel, so it’s exciting,” Thayer said.

Experts tell 8 News Now that they expect properties to continue offering special deals until occupancy rates are high again.