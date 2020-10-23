MJ LIVE Michael Jackson Tribute Concert returns to The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod on November 4

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – MJ LIVE, the award-winning Michael Jackson tribute concert highlighting the talent of the legendary Michael Jackson, resumes performances in the MJ LIVE Theater at The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod starting Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 7 p.m.

MJ LIVE recreates the electrifying stage show of one of the greatest performers of all time. From iconic dance moves like the moonwalk to timeless hits like “Bad,” “Billie Jean,” “Thriller,” and “Beat It,” the spot-on show brings all the Gloved One’s staples to life. Dance and sing along during the special Jackson 5 segment featuring classics like “I’ll Be There,” “I Want You Back,” “ABC,” and more, inspired by Soul Train.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 4, MJ LIVE performs at The STRAT Wednesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.). Tickets go on sale Saturday, Oct. 24 and start at $57.50 (excluding tax and fees). Tickets can be purchased in person at The STRAT Box Office, or online at ticketmaster.com or ticketbat.com.

COVID-19 Health & Safety Measures

Masks, face coverings, or face shields are required for all guests within public spaces.