Locals, visitors hope Resorts World brings ‘revival’ to north end of the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In less than a week, there will be a flurry of activity by Resorts World as it officially opens. While surrounding businesses are excited, there is hope that the “North Strip” can be revived.

Visitors and locals agree, the north strip needs some major upgrades.

With the attraction of resorts world and increased traffic, changes could be on the horizon for this portion of Las Vegas Boulevard.

“It’s not that great compared to the rest of it. It needs a lot of work and I guess they are fixing it, but it’s not what you expect,” said visitor, Jovenny Carambot.

“It’s like the neglected area, this is an area that looks like it could really use a facelift,” added visitor, Eric Zizzi.

Unlike the central and south portions of The Strip, there is a definite gap.

“The north end of the strip has always been the stepchild,” said John Delibos, Winchester Town Advisory Board Member.

The Drew sits vacant. Along with an empty lot, a long walk, to the Sahara Hotel.

Delibos said he has seen this North Strip struggle but believes that could all change.

“The Sahara has invested significant amount of money in the “SES” redo that they pursued, and the All-Net is also going to be investing a lot of money in the vacant lot that’s between Turnberry and the Sahara,” Delibos said. “All that coupled with the large investment done by Resorts World in my mind is really going to shift the balance to the south to the middle to the north.”

Visitors think this new addition is sure to increase business for other hotels too.

“It’s going to be great,” Carambot said. “I think it’s going to make this area, a lot more popular and it’s going to make more people want to stay at these hotels and on this side.”

“I’m hoping when it opens, it brings more business into the area which will them promote new building with new properties coming in,” Zizzi said.

As for the construction here on the north side, there is more work to be done, but there will be accommodations for the opening, which is Thursday night.