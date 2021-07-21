‘I think it’s a big eyesore’: Visitors happy to hear new plans for former Fontainebleu

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The big blue building towering over the Las Vegas Strip is coming back to life. Marriott has announced on its website that the former Fontainebleau will soon become a JW Marriott within a few years.

Whether you are on the Strip or driving, it is hard to miss this giant building. By the end of 2023, expect this area to be bustling, with the convention center next door and Resorts World across the street.

For years, the big blue building, also known as the Fontainebleau, has remained vacant.

“We were just talking about it as we walked by, it looks rusty and old,” said Mary Youmans, visiting from Florida.

“I think it’s a big eyesore,” added Karen Baxley, visiting from Texas.

It was supposed to open in 2009 but instead went bankrupt that year — the result of the financial crisis.

“I am really curious as to what it is going to end up being,” said Sandra Sanderson, visiting from Texas.

The property had different owners over the years and different names — the most recent is The Drew. Now, according to the Marriott, the operator will be JW Marriott.

The property will feature 3700 rooms, a casino and a bridge to the convention center.

“The new ownership has the capacity with their financial partners to actually put this together this time,” said Mike Mixer of Colliers International. “JW Marriott is a top-tier brand I think they are going to bring the “Edition” which is another higher-end brand within the Marriott chain.”

Following the opening of Resorts World and chatter of other potential projects, Mixer says this could draw more people north.

“We got recent news now that perhaps the A’s baseball organization might be looking at Phil Ruffin property which is adjacent to Circus Circus and if Jackie Robinson puts together his All-Net resort basketball arena,” Mixer said.

People say a well-known brand, could be good.

“I have points I can use,” Sanderson said.

It is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

8 News Now tried to reach out to Marriott and other parties involved to find out when construction will resume but we did not hear back.