Hakkasan Las Vegas set to reopen as lounge on March 26

LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 16: A general view of atmosphere at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino on June 16, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Stewart/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Hakkasan Group is set to reopen Hakkasan Las Vegas, a nightclub located inside MGM Grand, on Friday, March 26.

In adherence with State of Nevada restrictions for nightclubs, Hakkasan Nightclub says it will pivot from its regular offerings and will resume operations as a lounge in a unique socially distant environment.

“This is a very positive first step in returning to normal business operations and bringing additional staff back to work.” said Derek Silberstein, Executive Vice President of Food & Beverage at Hakkasan Group. “The reopening of OMNIA’s Terrace and Wet Republic on March 5 was a great start. With Liquid Pool Lounge at ARIA reopening March 12, then Hakkasan Nightclub’s reopening and our latest restaurant offering, Casa Calavera’s grand opening in Virgin Hotels Las Vegas towards the end of March, Hakkasan Group will have welcomed back over 350 colleagues to Las Vegas’s hospitality sector this month alone. We look forward to announcing further re-openings in the near future that will equate to additional jobs for our industry.”

Reservations are required for hotel and non-hotel guests. No general admission is permitted under current local restrictions.

Hakkasan Las Vegas is open Fridays and Saturdays 10:30 p.m. until late. For reservations, visit hakkasannightclub.com or call 702-891-3838. Guests must be 21 years or older.