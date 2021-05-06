Dates announced for Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour 2022

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 17: Justin Bieber performs during the Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul v Ben Askren at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Triller)

LAS VEGAS (May 6, 2022) – Justin Bieber just announced his rescheduled world tour dates. The Justice World Tour was supposed to kick off this summer, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the tour was moved to 2022. The Justice World Tour 2022 is adding seven new arena shows totaling 52-dates, including one in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena in February.

Justin returns to the road on the heels of his album Justice. Justice is the Bieb’s eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.”

Justice has garnered over four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, Feb. 18, and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24.

It will stop in Las Vegas on at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 20.

New arena stops include Austin, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis. The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and many more.

“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”

T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.

Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month. Find more details at justinbiebermusic.com soon. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise, and much more.

Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.

JUSTICE WORLD TOUR DATES :

Friday, February 18, 2022 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena

Sunday, February 20, 2022 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 — Inglewood, CA — The Forum

Saturday, February 26, 2022 — Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome

Monday, February 28, 2022 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Wednesday, March 2, 2022 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose

Friday, March 4, 2022 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center

Monday, March 7, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center

Friday, March 11, 2022 — Portland, OR — MODA Center

Sunday, March 13, 2022 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Home Energy Arena

Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Friday, March 18, 2022 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center

Monday, March 21, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Friday, March 25, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Monday, March 28, 2022 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Thursday, March 31, 2022 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

Friday, April 1, 2022 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Monday, April 4, 2022 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum

Thursday, April 7, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***

Saturday, April 9, 2022 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena

Monday, April 11, 2022 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center***

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 — Miami, FL — AmericanAirlines Arena

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center***

Thursday, April 21, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse***

Sunday, April 24, 2022 — DesMoines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena***

Monday, April 25, 2022 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 — Austin, TX — Moody Center***

Friday, April 29, 2022 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center

Sunday, May 1, 2022 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center

Friday, May 6, 2022 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center

Monday, May 9, 2022 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Tuesday, May 10, 2022 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Thursday, May 12, 2022 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena

Saturday, May 14, 2022 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center

Monday, May 16, 2022 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Tuesday, May 17, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

Sunday, June 5, 2022 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Friday, June 10, 2022 — Washington DC — Capital One Arena

Monday, June 13, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden

Thursday, June 16, 2022 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

Saturday, June 18, 2022 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena***

Monday, June 20, 2022 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Friday, June 24, 2022 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater

NOTE: All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.