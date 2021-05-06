Dates announced for Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour 2022

LAS VEGAS (May 6, 2022) – Justin Bieber just announced his rescheduled world tour
Justin returns to the road on the heels of his album Justice. Justice is the Bieb’s eighth album to debut at #1 on the Billboard 200. Bieber made history as the first male solo artist to debut at #1 on both the Billboard 200 album chart and Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with his certified-platinum smash hit “Peaches.”
Justice has garnered over four and a half billion streams worldwide since its release in March. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off in San Diego at Pechanga Arena on Friday, Feb. 18, and wraps up in North America in Milwaukee at Milwaukee Summerfest on Friday, June 24.
It will stop in Las Vegas on at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 20.
New arena stops include Austin, Jacksonville, and Indianapolis. The tour will also hit New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, Toronto, and many more.
“We’re working hard to make this tour the best one yet,” said Justin Bieber. “I’m excited to get out there and engage with my fans again.”
T-Mobile customers can get access to stage-front tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even the sold-out shows! Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices – just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers.
Tickets for new shows go on sale later this month. Find more details at justinbiebermusic.com soon. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. These exceptional offers can include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise, and much more.
Additionally, $1.00 from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation, which is committed to supporting causes that embody justice in action.
JUSTICE WORLD TOUR DATES:
- Friday, February 18, 2022 — San Diego, CA — Pechanga Arena
- Sunday, February 20, 2022 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Tuesday, February 22, 2022 — Glendale, AZ — Gila River Arena
- Wednesday, February 23, 2022 — Inglewood, CA — The Forum
- Saturday, February 26, 2022 — Tacoma, WA — Tacoma Dome
- Monday, February 28, 2022 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
- Wednesday, March 2, 2022 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center at San Jose
- Friday, March 4, 2022 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Monday, March 7, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center
- Tuesday, March 8, 2022 — Los Angeles, CA — STAPLES Center
- Friday, March 11, 2022 — Portland, OR — MODA Center
- Sunday, March 13, 2022 — Salt Lake City, UT — Vivint Home Energy Arena
- Wednesday, March 16, 2022 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Friday, March 18, 2022 — Tulsa, OK — BOK Center
- Monday, March 21, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Tuesday, March 22, 2022 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Friday, March 25, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Monday, March 28, 2022 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre
- Tuesday, March 29, 2022 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Thursday, March 31, 2022 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
- Friday, April 1, 2022 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center
- Monday, April 4, 2022 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena
- Wednesday, April 6, 2022 — Greensboro, NC — Greensboro Coliseum
- Thursday, April 7, 2022 — Jacksonville, FL — Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena***
- Saturday, April 9, 2022 — Tampa, FL — Amalie Arena
- Monday, April 11, 2022 — Orlando, FL — Amway Center***
- Wednesday, April 13, 2022 — Miami, FL — AmericanAirlines Arena
- Tuesday, April 19, 2022 — Cincinnati, OH — Heritage Bank Center***
- Thursday, April 21, 2022 — Indianapolis, IN — Bankers Life Fieldhouse***
- Sunday, April 24, 2022 — DesMoines, IA — Wells Fargo Arena***
- Monday, April 25, 2022 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center
- Wednesday, April 27, 2022 — Austin, TX — Moody Center***
- Friday, April 29, 2022 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Sunday, May 1, 2022 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
- Wednesday, May 4, 2022 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Friday, May 6, 2022 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Monday, May 9, 2022 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Tuesday, May 10, 2022 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Thursday, May 12, 2022 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena
- Saturday, May 14, 2022 — Buffalo, NY — KeyBank Center
- Monday, May 16, 2022 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center
- Tuesday, May 17, 2022 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
- Sunday, June 5, 2022 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Tuesday, June 7, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Wednesday, June 8, 2022 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Friday, June 10, 2022 — Washington DC — Capital One Arena
- Monday, June 13, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
- Thursday, June 16, 2022 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
- Saturday, June 18, 2022 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena***
- Monday, June 20, 2022 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Friday, June 24, 2022 — Milwaukee, WI — American Family Insurance Amphitheater
NOTE: All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. All previous ticketholders will receive an email from their ticket provider with event updates and options if they cannot make the 2022 date.