Cosmopolitan Las Vegas implements increased security measures at all entry points on Fridays and Saturdays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Cosmopolitan is doing what it has to do to keep patrons safe at its establishment on the Las Vegas Strip.

The resort released the following statement:

“In a continued effort to ensure the safety and security of our guests and employees, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has implemented increased security measures on Friday and Saturday evenings at all Las Vegas Boulevard entry and exit points. In partnership with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, these new procedures are effective immediately, beginning tonight from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. and every Friday and Saturday thereafter for the foreseeable future.

The Cosmopolitan holds itself to the highest standard in creating a safe and welcoming environment for all of its guests and employees. These enhanced procedures are a continuation of our dedicated effort to protect the health and safety of all those who enter the resort.”

On Background: The Cosmopolitan’s Entry and Exit Safety Procedures:

Las Vegas Boulevard doors facing East will be designated as entry-only and restricted to: Hotel guests with a room reservation Guests with F&B reservations Identity Rewards members and casino guests

Las Vegas Boulevard doors facing Northeast will be exit only: Guests attempting to enter at this location will be redirected to the doors near Starbucks

Sky Bridge doors will be utilized for entry and exiting. Entrance will be restricted to: Hotel guests with a room reservation Guests with F&B reservations Identity Rewards members and casino guests

Safety Screening upon entry: Each guest will be checked with a metal detector All bags, purses, and backpacks will be searched All open and oversized alcoholic beverages or glass products will not be allowed and must be consumed or disposed of before entry Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) personnel will be stationed at each entry point to observe and assist resort Security.



In the past month, a lot of Strip properties have been dealing with violence and crime on the Strip.