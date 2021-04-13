Cosmopolitan commits to paying cash bonuses for workers who get COVID vaccine

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A bonus is in the near future for employees of the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, but first, they have to get vaccinated. The resort said in a statement on Tuesday that it will commit to paying upwards of $1M in total cash bonuses should 80% of the workforce receive their first dose by May 1.

“In response to the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s clear direction to gaming companies to accelerate the vaccination of its workforce, effective April 13, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will launch the next phase of its COVID-19 vaccination plan as a continuation of the resort’s ongoing health and safety measures. To incentivize employees to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, the resort will commit to pay upwards of $1M in total cash bonuses should 80% of the workforce receive their first dose by May 1. Employees who have yet to receive the vaccine are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the resort’s free onsite vaccination clinic. Employees who choose not to get the vaccine will be required to test weekly.”

Unvaccinated employees will be required to provide proof of two negative PCR test results a week as an effective method for early detection and isolation of those potentially positive with COVID-19.

Employees working four or more days a week must get tested twice per week, while those employees working three or fewer days must be tested once per week.

Under the direct advisement of medical professionals, one PCR test is recommended per 72 hours.

Free COVID-19 testing is available to employees at any publicly available COVID-testing site throughout the city.

Additionally, as a benefit, employees can take advantage of on-site testing. The resort will fully cover the cost of the COVID-19 test ($100), and the employee will be responsible for covering the convenience/on-site staffing fee of the third party vendor at $30.

“In accordance with Federal, State, and Municipal health authorities, we believe that expediting the vaccination process is the most effective and integral step towards ensuring our employees’ and our guests’ safety and the successful return of travel to our city.” “As an industry, we know that time is of the essence in working towards our shared goal keeping our staff protected and welcoming guests back safely to the destination.” William McBeath, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

On March 22, The Cosmopolitan became the first Strip resort-casino to provide free onsite vaccinations for its more than 4,000 employees and their immediate household members.

Throughout 2020, The Cosmopolitan invested more than $40M in COVID-19 relief efforts, including pay and benefits to employees, extensive safety measures and supplies implemented and installed throughout the resort, health and safety educational training programs and more.