LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Magicians Penn & Teller are making their return to the stage on Thursday, April 22, the duo announced in a news release Monday.

“We are so excited to go back to doing what we do, where we do it, for the people we do it for,” said Penn Jillette. “Teller and I are both more than two weeks out of our second shots, and in the same bubble, so we can stand unmasked on our stage. We will give up seeing what we hope are smiling faces so our audience can stay masked and safe.”