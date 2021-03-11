Aria Resort and Casino’s lobby display wants guests to ‘Take Flight’ this spring season

LAS VEGAS (March 11, 2021) – As springtime emerges, flowers begin blooming, birds start chirping, and the crisp yet warm breeze provides a refreshing boost to the Las Vegas air. If you want to visualize that feeling, check out ARIA Resort & Casino’s spring lobby display, “Take Flight.”

The “Take Flight” experience, which features hot air balloons with a soaring twist, reflects the renewed energy that comes with the spring season.

The “Take Flight” display is designed by MGM Resorts Events Production in collaboration with ARIA’s Horticulture and Special Events teams. It features five hot air balloons floating under a “sky” made of vibrant shades of blue and turquoise fabric.

Photo courtesy Aria Resort and Casino of its ‘Take Flight’ spring lobby display

Six oversized birds soaring above a grove of Ficus trees and floral beds in hues of red, yellow, pink, and orange also complement the brightly colored balloons. Guests can capture their own spring renewal by immersing themselves in a photo moment inside one of the hot air balloon nests.

Other springtime touches found throughout the resort include 15 smaller hot air balloons displayed in ARIA’s North Valet Lobby. Each of those balloons have been scaled-down in size compared to the ones in the lobby.

Also incorporated on the smaller balloons are handcrafted seasonal symbols such as an umbrella with rain boots, a flower truck bursting with a colorful floral delivery, and a flower pot filled with sunflowers, as well as 12 other fantastical designs.

Details about the ARIA’s “Take Flight” Spring Display By The Numbers are as follow:

22 hot air balloons

15 feet – the height of the tallest hot air balloon

4,000 feet of fabric used to create the “sky”

50 bundles of willow used to create the nests

15 custom-made spring designs in the North Valet Lobby balloons

6 hand-sculpted birds in the Main Lobby

Over 100 hours designing and creating the display

35 employees from ARIA and MGM Resorts Events Production conceptualizing and executing the design

1,000 kalanchoe flowers in red, yellow, pink, and orange hues

Additionally, an art installation designed exclusively for ARIA and titled Unexpected Convergence by Living Edge, a local team comprised of artist Aundrea Frahm and floral artist Shino Mullen, will be on display adjacent to the ARIA Patisserie March 16 through May 31. The installation will be created with layered mirror acrylic resembling a glass lake that collides into a jewel-toned silk floral waves. The installation evokes the crashing of seasons as the world moves from winter to spring.