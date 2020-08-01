2 people hit mega progressive jackpots at Caesars Palace and Flamingo Las Vegas; one wins nearly $2M

The winning Mega Progressive Royal Flush of $480,850 on Texas Hold-Em Bonus Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Friday was a lucky day for two Las Vegas visitors who hit mega progressive jackpots on Pai Gow Poker at Caesars Palace and Texas Hold-Em Bonus Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas.

It happened at 12:02 a.m. A Caesars Rewards guest from California hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot for $1,982,517 on a Pai Gow Poker Table at Caesars Palace. He was incredibly excited and was in a state of shock.

When asked what he wants to do with the money, he replied, “I’m going to buy a house.”

The winner did not want to be identified.

Later Friday morning, another Caesars Rewards guest from Georgia hit the mega progressive royal flush for $480,850 on Texas Hold-Em Bonus Poker at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Caesars Entertainment said the winner was overjoyed. The man who also did not want to be identified, says he will use the money to celebrate his almost-birthday.

The progressive jackpots are currently linked across Caesars’ currently opened Nevada properties—making them the largest linked table network in the nation. Linked tables for Pai Gow, Blackjack, and Poker derivatives can be found in Las Vegas, Laughlin, and Lake Tahoe.

So how do linked tables work?

With the largest network of linked tables, this allows for jackpots to grow quickly, reach high-dollar amounts, and frequent payouts.

Caesars Entertainment says it has created more than 837 millionaires since 1987. With those player winnings fast approaching the $2 billion mark, the company has announced Millionaire Maker powered by Caesars Rewards, a celebration of these guests’ winnings and a promotion aimed at making even more millionaires.