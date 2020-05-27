The Smith Center dark indefinitely as large theaters among last to reopen

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Smith Center announced on their website blog that with large theater venues among the last facilities to reopen, they will remain dark indefinitely.

“We are currently in the process of rescheduling many of the other concerts and events we had slated for the summer and fall. During this period of uncertainty, a number of shows at The Smith Center have been canceled or postponed,” said The Smith Center blog post.

If you purchased a ticket to attend one of the following canceled performances, the venue will automatically credit your account and we are offering you the following options:

Receive a full refund

Use your credit for future ticket purchases.

Turn this credit into a tax-deductible donation*

Apply this credit to a Smith Center Membership*

For rescheduled performances, if the new performance date works for your schedule, no action is required at this time and you will automatically retain your same seats for the new performance date. New tickets will be issued to you. If the new performance date does not work for you, you may use the same options as a canceled performance.

Due to concern for the public’s health, The Smith Center call center and box office services remain closed until further notice.

For expedited service, you can email the venue at customerservice@thesmithcenter.com as an alternative to phone service with your preferred option.