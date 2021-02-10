‘The Science of Well-Being’: Key to happiness during the pandemic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s no secret many of our students are struggling mentally. With suicide rates climbing, we told you a couple of weeks ago about a happiness course offered at Yale that high school students can take for free.

8 News Now sat down with the professor who designed the course to give students and parents hands-on help.

Dr. Laurie Santos is the professor of the most popular course at Yale, “The Science of Well-Being.” After seeing the mental health issues that arose during the pandemic, she offered her class online to everyone.

She says right now, a lot of teenagers could really use some help.

“Teens are struggling even more because so much of their life during these formative years involve social connection, like having new adventures,” Santos explained. “And these are the kinds of things that are so hard during the pandemic. Social distancing means it’s just hard to get together in the way most high schoolers, most teenagers do.”

She said this idea to go public with her class came to her after seeing how many of her students were actually suffering. Santos says she realized practical skills taught to her should be shared with everyone.

“I think these practices are even more important for teenagers, in part because I remember what it was like to be a teenager. You’re going through lots of tough emotion all the time, and that is just normal teenager years, not being a teenager in the middle of a global pandemic,” she said. “The key is to recognize that with the right strategies, you can control this. If you are experiencing emotions and feelings that feel out of control, there are ways that you can control them if you have the right strategies.”

Santos also says you don’t have to change your life to find happiness. And the principles must work, as her class is the most popular at Yale in the university’s 300-plus-year history.

The biggest thing Santos teaches is that happiness is in our control. The methods she teaches have nothing to do with the usual things, like monetary status, job status or school status.

If you’d like to take part in the online version, click here. Type “The Science of Well-Being” in the search bar.

More than 3 million people are signed up to take it.

You can also log on to this website and take the class with a Yale teaching fellow. A lot of schools are using this version.