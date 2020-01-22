‘The Prince’ animated series about royal family to air on HBO Max

Animated versions of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will have supporting roles in a British royal family satire that will make its debut on AT&T Inc’s HBO Max streaming video service, the company said on Tuesday (January 22).

“The Prince,” is the brain child of Gary Janetti, a producer on the outlandish animated hit show “Family Guy” and the groundbreaking sitcom “Will & Grace.”

The new show was inspired by Janetti’s Instagram account with close to a million followers, and explores the life of British royalty through the eyes of six-year-old Prince George, the oldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince George’s parents also will be characters – with actors doing their voices of course.

The company press release said Janetti will “star as Prince George alongside the voice talents of Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Tom Hollander as both Prince Philip and Prince Charles, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances De La Tour as Queen Elizabeth, and “Game of Thrones” star Iwan Rheon as Prince William.”

The greenlighting of the animated series comes as Prince Harry and his actress wife attempt to step out of the limelight and away from their roles in the royal family, a move that has roiled Buckingham Palace and dominated British tabloids.

Janetti will write and executive produce “The Prince.” Walt Disney Co.’s 20th Century Fox Television is producing the show.

A release date has not been set.