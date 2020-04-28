The Neon Museum set to open Memorial Day weekend, under new health guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The Neon Museum says it plans to reopen on Friday, May 22 and launched ticket sales on its website for the Memorial Day weekend debut of its nighttime projection spectacle– “Brilliant”.

The announcement comes while Nevada is currently under ‘Stay at Home’ and ‘Social Distancing’ restrictions and although the the Neon Museum is gearing up for a projected reopening of non-essential businesses it says it will open its doors when the restrictions are lifted.

“When stay-at-home restrictions are lifted, we extend a special invitation to our local community to come enjoy Las Vegas’ crown jewel and the United States’ No. 1 open-air museum,” said Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer.

When the museum does open its doors, it will have new public health protocols in place that include:

No-touch digital forehead thermometers will be used to screen staff and guests.

The number of people admitted into the museum will be limited to account for social distancing.

New protective equipment will be installed at the museum’s front desk.

All staff will be provided with face masks and gloves.

All frequently touched surfaces will be wiped down at least once an hour.

During its closure due to the pandemic crisis, the museum also revamped its Neon Boneyard attractions by re-lamping the Stardust sign and the Tim Burton exhibitions.

The non-profit museum said that it will have three new versions of “Brilliant” that will highlight several themes including Wildest West, Atomic Tourism and Golden Age of Las Vegas all with musical soundtracks and video. The Neon Museum is offering all Nevada residents a special “Love Our Vegas (LOV)” $10 admission tickets for a limited time.

For more information on the exhibits and reopening health protocols at the Neon Museum, visit their website here.