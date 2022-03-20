(iSeeCars) – With so many vehicles to choose from, finding the best car can be difficult. However, a good place to start is by choosing a reliable brand. Whether you want an SUV, a truck, a sedan, or a minivan, selecting a vehicle from a reliable automaker is a smart first step in navigating the car buying process.

So what are the best brands when it comes to building the most reliable cars? To find out, iSeeCars analyzed which car brands display long-term reliability and are most likely to last 200,000 miles. If you drive close to the average mileage per year, vehicles from these automakers are the most likely to last for at least 15 years, making them the best options for your new car investment.

The Most Reliable Car Brands

Five vehicle brands are above average for their vehicles being the longest-lasting cars to reach 200,000 miles. Here are the iSeeCars reliability rankings by car brand:

Longest-Lasting Car Brands to Reach 200,000 Miles- iSeeCars Study Rank Model % of Cars Over 200k Miles 1 Toyota 2.3% 2 Honda 1.9% 3 GMC 1.8% 4 Chevrolet 1.6% 5 Ford 1.5% Average for All Vehicles 1.2% 6. Lincoln 1.0% 7. Subaru 0.8% 8. Acura 0.7% 9. Dodge 0.7% 10. Nissan 0.7%

Toyota

Toyota earns the top spot as the best automaker for dependability. Toyota vehicles are known for their longevity, and they are proven to last longer than any other brand. Toyotas are built so well they have below-average maintenance and repair costs, which helps contribute to why they remain on the road for so long.

There are popular Toyota vehicles across many segments that demonstrate long-term reliability. Examples include Toyota trucks like the Toyota Tacoma, crossover SUVs including the Toyota Highlander and the Toyota RAV4, fuel-efficient hybrids including the Toyota Prius and the Camry hybrid, the Toyota Sienna minivan, and sedans like the Toyota Corolla and Toyota Camry. In fact, the iconic Toyota Land Cruiser SUV also earned the distinction as the longest-lasting vehicle across all vehicle types. Along with being the most reliable brand, Toyota vehicles are also known for having stellar value retention, further adding to the brand’s appeal.

Honda

A second Japanese manufacturer, Honda earns the second spot on the list of most reliable automakers. Honda is known for building safe and reliable vehicles that have proven to stand the test of time. From SUVs including the Honda CR-V and the Honda Pilot to the Honda Odyssey minivan and the Honda Accord and Honda Civic sedans, Honda offers vehicles that lead their classes in long-term reliability. Along with some of the best reliability in the industry, Honda vehicles also lead for practicality, achieve above-average fuel economy, and have a suite of safety features.

GMC

GMC ranks third. GMC’s high ranking on the list can be attributed to the longevity of the GMC Yukon full-size SUV, its larger variant the GMC Yukon XL, and the GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck. GMC also ranks above-average for value retention and provides refinement as the upscale variant of Chevrolet.

Chevrolet



A second American brand from General Motors, Chevrolet also makes the best brands list. Chevrolet ranks highly thanks to its truck-based SUVs the Chevrolet Suburban and the Chevrolet Tahoe, which each make iSeeCars list of longest-lasting vehicles. Other reliable vehicles by the automaker include the Silverado 1500 pickup and the Chevrolet Impala. Although the Impala was discontinued after the 2020 model year, those looking for a reliable sedan can find them in the used car marketplace. Along with reliability, Chevy as a brand ranks above average for value retention.

Ford

Ford, a third American brand ranks fifth. The Ford brand earns a high reliability rating thanks to the Ford Expedition full-size SUV, the Ford Explorer and the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The Ford Mustang even earns praise as one of the longest-lasting sports cars. The F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for over 40 years, which is a testament to its reliability. Ford’s newest vehicles have the Sync infotainment system, which is among the highest rated among all automakers.

Bottom Line

Whether you’re buying a new or used car, a reliable model from a trusted brand will help you get the most of your investment and will be your best defense against costly repair and ownership costs. If considering vehicles from brands not on this list, be sure to research the model you are interested in to see if it’s reliable. Vehicle dependability and reliability is also important for resale value, as reliable vehicles tend to hold their value better than less-dependable counterparts. And when beginning your car search, choosing a reliable brand is the first step to helping you find the best car.

