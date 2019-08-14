The Latest: Lawsuit accuses ex-Albany bishop of sex abuse

This Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 photo shows Brian Toale in New York. Thousands of people who say they were molested as children in New York state will head to court this week to file lawsuits against their alleged abusers and the institutions where they worked. Toale, 66, who says he was molested by an employee at a Catholic high school he attended on Long Island, was one of the leaders in the fight to pass the Child Victims Act. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on the filing of child sex abuse lawsuits in New York (all times local):

4:20 p.m.

A lawsuit is accusing the former Catholic bishop of the Albany Diocese of sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy in the 1990s.

Former Bishop Howard Hubbard is one of the highest-profile defendants named in a flood of lawsuits filed Wednesday, when New York opened a one-year window for molestation suits that had been blocked by the statute of limitations.

The 80-year-old Hubbard retired in 2014 after leading the Albany diocese for more than 35 years. His attorney says the allegations are “categorically false.”

Other sexual abuse suits filed Wednesday named each of the state’s eight diocese as defendants, as well as various Catholic orders.

Current Albany Bishop Edward Scharfenberger released a statement saying he admires the bravery of those coming forward and that the truth is the church’s only way forward.

___

11:15 a.m.

The Roman Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts and deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein are among the defendants facing sex abuse lawsuits in New York as the state moves to allow molestation lawsuits that had been blocked by the statute of limitations.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of people were expected to sue Wednesday, the first day of the one-year window for older molestation cases.

A woman who says she was raped by Epstein as a teenager in 2002 is suing his estate and three of his associates.

State lawmakers extended the statute of limitations this year for new victims and gave those with older abuse claims one year to sue their abusers or institutions or businesses that employed them.

New York’s old statute of limitations was among America’s most restrictive.

___

12:00 a.m.

Thousands of people who say they were molested as children in New York state plan to file lawsuits this week against their alleged abusers and the institutions where they worked.

The Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts, public schools and hospitals are among the many institutions expected to be named as defendants in the suits.

The first cases will be filed Wednesday, the start of a one-year litigation window in New York allowing people to file civil lawsuits that had previously been barred by the state’s statute of limitations, which were among the nation’s tightest.

Lawmakers voted this year to extend the statute of limitations going forward and to create the one-year litigation window to give victims a new chance to file lawsuits.